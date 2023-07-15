Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.03. 1,895,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average session volume of 348,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

