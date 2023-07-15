USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 25.27%. Analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

