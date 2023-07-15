Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Unum Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

UNM opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after buying an additional 173,708 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

