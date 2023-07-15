UNIUM (UNM) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and $14,525.32 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $19.14 or 0.00063135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 18.91386329 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,264.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

