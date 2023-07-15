Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 32.98%.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $245.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,767,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,159,372.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Bancorp news, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,159,372.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at $51,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 50.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.