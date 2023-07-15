UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.70-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $24.70-25.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.06. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $586.80.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

