United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.