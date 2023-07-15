United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCBIO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 18,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,232. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

