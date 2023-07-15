Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $5.83

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00019209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and approximately $133.10 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.95188059 USD and is up 13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 731 active market(s) with $124,679,401.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

