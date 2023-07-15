Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.44.

UNP opened at $210.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $201.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

