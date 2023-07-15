Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.72

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.72 and traded as high as C$46.97. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$46.93, with a volume of 82,114 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.74.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.06. Uni-Select had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of C$607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$572.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.45659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.