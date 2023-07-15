Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Shares Down 0%

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 61,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 12,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.
