Ultra (UOS) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $63.39 million and approximately $901,120.65 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,295.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.00834240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00121536 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002565 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18004937 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,000,376.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.