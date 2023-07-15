UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.19%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

