UBS Group Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $820.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $815.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $763.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $717.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.45. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $452.46 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

