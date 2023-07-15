Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.66

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $11.24. Twin Disc shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 2,051 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Twin Disc Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,593,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 715,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 359,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

