Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,510 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $30,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,617,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.