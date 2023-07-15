Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Trilogy Metals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.55 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals
In other Trilogy Metals news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 2,181,818 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,604,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,382,607.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
