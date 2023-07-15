Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.55 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

In other Trilogy Metals news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 2,181,818 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,604,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,382,607.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

About Trilogy Metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

