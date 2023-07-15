TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

TCBK opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

