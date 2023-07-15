Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tremor International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Tremor International stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.65 million, a P/E ratio of -151.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Tremor International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

