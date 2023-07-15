Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tredegar stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 212,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $228.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $191.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 362.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 138.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 98.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tredegar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

