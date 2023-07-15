Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Transocean Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $7.81 on Friday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Transocean by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,546,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $124,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Further Reading

