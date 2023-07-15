Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CAO Sells $427,804.56 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TT stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $125.79 and a one year high of $197.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

