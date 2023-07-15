Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

TSCO stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

