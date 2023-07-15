Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.87

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

