Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.84

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.84 and traded as low as $32.19. Toshiba shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 3,400 shares changing hands.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Toshiba Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.