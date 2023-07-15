Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE NDP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 11,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $35.56.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
