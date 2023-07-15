Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NDP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 11,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,598,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

