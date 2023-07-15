TomoChain Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. TomoChain has a market cap of $110.13 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,613,776 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

