Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TKGSY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. 648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,662. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

