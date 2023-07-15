TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TDPAY opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

