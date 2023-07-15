Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Up 127.5% in June

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the June 15th total of 597,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIVC remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,704,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Tivic Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.99% and a negative net margin of 557.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

About Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.