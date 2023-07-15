Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,115,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 1,930,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.75.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
