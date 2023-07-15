Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,115,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 1,930,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

