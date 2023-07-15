Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Thungela Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:TNGRF opened at $7.50 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

