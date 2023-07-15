Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $14.76 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.