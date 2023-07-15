Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $259.59 million and $7.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,209,628,848 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

