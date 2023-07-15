The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.