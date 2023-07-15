The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Lifted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 54.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,790. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

