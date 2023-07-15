The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triatomic Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 517,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oncology Institute will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

