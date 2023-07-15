The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 402,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.51.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

