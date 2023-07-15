The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.