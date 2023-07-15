The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, an increase of 139.9% from the June 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $154,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,928,063.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,718 shares of company stock valued at $544,082. Insiders own 6.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

First of Long Island Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

FLIC stock remained flat at $12.17 during midday trading on Friday. 129,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

