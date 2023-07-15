The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 52,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $397.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $397.78.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

