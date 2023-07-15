The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

Shares of CGABL opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $20.98.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

