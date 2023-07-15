The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.14.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 13,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.12 on Friday. Boeing has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

