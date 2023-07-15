TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$151.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$144.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$109.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
TFI International Increases Dividend
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
