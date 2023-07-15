TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$151.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$144.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$109.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

