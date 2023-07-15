Tezos (XTZ) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $834.16 million and $18.30 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001995 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,373,301 coins and its circulating supply is 945,205,858 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

