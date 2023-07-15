Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 243,115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $281.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average is $191.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.