Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRNO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

