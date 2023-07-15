TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.19.
TRSSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
TerrAscend Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.71 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
