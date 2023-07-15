TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $126.56 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $126.56 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,591,305 coins and its circulating supply is 9,792,886,809 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

